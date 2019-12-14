Bailey's 36 leads Mid-Buchanan to 3rd place finish in KCI Tournament

(FAUCETT, Mo.)— Mid-Buchanan senior guard Cali Bailey scored 36 points including six 3's in the Lady Dragons, 56-42, victory over North Platte in the KCI Tournament 3rd Place Game.
