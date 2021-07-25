Baker, Thornhill take part in pre-camp practices, getting extra reps

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs continued pre-camp practices Sunday morning at Missouri Western

During the three weekend practices, Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill and cornerback Deandre Baker showed up early to get some extra reps before the official start of camp on Wednesday.

Baker, a former 2019 first round pick, is getting a second chance with the Chiefs.

The former New York Giants cornerback joined the Chiefs last season, but a broke leg ended his shortened-season with the team.

“It means a lot to me that the Chiefs gave me another chance, a phenomenal organization," Baker said. "I’m just here to work, happy to be here.”

As for Thornhill, the Chiefs safety wanted to get some extra work with his knee that he injured in 2019.

“The knee feels great," Thornhill said. "I love that Coach brought me out here for this little camp here because I’ve got a chance to just get moving, get my feet back up underneath me, and I feel better than I have in a long time.”

The Chiefs will hold one more practice Monday before the rest of the veterans report to camp on Monday afternoon.

The first official training camp is Wednesday and is for season-ticket holders only.