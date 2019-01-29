Basch, Dandridge tabbed Don Hansen All-American Honorable Mention

(BROOKFIELD, Ill.)— The Don Hansen Football Committee released the 2018 Don Hansen NCAA Div. II All-America Team on Tuesday, with Missouri Western's Brandin Dandridge and Tyler Basch receiving honorable mention.

Dandridge was named honorable mention as a return specialist. Dandridge was the Griffons' primary threat on special teams, averaging 13 yards per punt return with one touchdown and a season-long return of 58 yards. He was named Don Hansen First Team All-Region as a returner and was also named to the third team as a defensive back. At cornerback, Dandridge led the MIAA with 15 passes defended and was tied for second in the conference with four interceptions.

Basch receives honorable mention All-American at kicker after being named Don Hansen Second Team All-Region. In his senior season, Basch went 13-for-17 on field goal attempts, including an MWSU record-tying 58-yard field goal in the Agent Barry Live United Bowl on Dec. 1.

The Don Hansen team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen, who passed away at age 75 on Aug. 29, 2010. Hansen, from Brookfield, Ill., started and published Don Hansen's National Weekly Football Gazette for three decades, selecting NCAA Division II All-America teams for the first time in 1988. Don Hansen's Football Gazette began selecting Division II All-Region squads in 2003.