Baseball Writers Add to Castaneda's Resume

ST. JOSEPH – Missouri Western Baseball pitcher Anthony Castaneda picked up his second all-region honor following his senior season. Castaneda was named second team All-Central Region by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
The first team All-MIAA selection was also tabbed second team D2CCA All-Central Region. He went 6-3 with one save and a 2.34 ERA in his senior season. His 111 strikeouts this season ranked as the second most ever by a Griffon pitcher and were compared to just 18 walks over 88 1/3 innings. Castaneda allowed just 23 earned runs all season and didn't allow an earned run to score over his final five appearances, a string of 14 2/3 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run. He posted a 0.99 WHIP and struck out 11.3 per nine innings. He twice tied the Missouri Western single game record with 14 strikeouts and posted back-to-back 12-strikeout games on Feb. 24 and Mar. 1. He also struck out 11 on Apr. 14 against Northwest Missouri.
All-NCBWA Division II Central Region First Team
Player of the Year: Erik Webb, Central Missouri, Junior
Pitcher of the Year: Max Steffens, Augustana, Junior
Coach of the Year: Tim Huber, Augustana
Starting Pitcher
Zach Parrish, Missouri Southern, Junior
Max Steffens, Augustana, Junior
Dominic Austing, St. Cloud State, Senior
Relief Pitcher
Jonathan Sprinkle, Central Missouri, Sophomore
Catcher
Ramon Enriquez, Oklahoma Baptist, Junior
First Base
Reed Hjelle, Minnesota Crookston, Senior
Second Base
Teddy Petersen, Minnesota State, Junior
Third Base
Freddie Landers, Missouri Southern, Senior
Shortstop
Caleeb Sneed, Southwest Baptist, Senior
Utility Player
Jordan Barth, Augustana, Sophomore
Designated Hitter
Kane Koenigseder, Southern Arkansas, Senior
Outfield
Erik Webb, Central Missouri, Junior
Jordan Hart, Minnesota State, Senior
Johnuelle Ponce, Northwest Oklahoma State, Senior
All-NCBWA Central Region Second Team
Starting Pitcher
Dylan Hall, Central Oklahoma, Junior
Anthony Castaneda, Missouri Western, Senior
Matt Lundh, Arkansas Monticello, Junior
Relief Pitcher
Matt Kortendick, Southern Arkansas, Junior
Catcher
Hunter Hisky, Southwest Baptist, Senior
First Base
Connor Quick, Northwest Missouri State, Junior
Second Base
J.T. Mix, Augustana, sophomore
Third Base
Tristan Thomas, Arkansas Tech, Junior
Shortstop
Nick Altermatt, Minnesota State, Freshman
Utility Player
Cam Kline, Minnesota State, Sophomore
Designated Hitter
Andrew Hanson, Wayne State, Sophomore
Outfield
Mason Janvrin, Central Missouri, Junior
Michael Borst, Minot State, Senior
Jake Gozzo, Oklahoma Baptist, Senior
All-NCBWA Central Region Honorable Mention Selections
Catcher
Tom Imholte, Minnesota State, Senior
Will Olson, Augustana, Sophomore
First Base
Mathew Meyer, St. Cloud State, Senior
Second Base
Austin Baker, Southern Arkansas, Junior
Third Base
Kyle Thompson, Wayne State, Senior
Shortstop
Jordan Joseph, St. Cloud State, Senior
Utility Player
Dylan McDearmon, Arkansas Tech, Senior
Designated Hitter
P.J. Harris, Oklahoma Baptist, Senior
Rafael Villela, Southwest Oklahoma State, Junior
Outfield
Riley Johnson, Augustana, Junior
Mitch Mallek, St. Cloud State, Senior
D.J. Miller, Lindewood, Senior
Starting Pitcher
Ryan Obrecht, Wayne State, Freshman
Issac Hale, Arkansas Tech, Senior
Luke Chevalier, Northern State, Senior
Relief Pitcher
Ryder Yakel, Harding, Junior
