Baseball Writers Add to Castaneda's Resume

ST. JOSEPH – Missouri Western Baseball pitcher Anthony Castaneda picked up his second all-region honor following his senior season. Castaneda was named second team All-Central Region by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

The first team All-MIAA selection was also tabbed second team D2CCA All-Central Region. He went 6-3 with one save and a 2.34 ERA in his senior season. His 111 strikeouts this season ranked as the second most ever by a Griffon pitcher and were compared to just 18 walks over 88 1/3 innings. Castaneda allowed just 23 earned runs all season and didn't allow an earned run to score over his final five appearances, a string of 14 2/3 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run. He posted a 0.99 WHIP and struck out 11.3 per nine innings. He twice tied the Missouri Western single game record with 14 strikeouts and posted back-to-back 12-strikeout games on Feb. 24 and Mar. 1. He also struck out 11 on Apr. 14 against Northwest Missouri.

All-NCBWA Division II Central Region First Team

Player of the Year: Erik Webb, Central Missouri, Junior

Pitcher of the Year: Max Steffens, Augustana, Junior

Coach of the Year: Tim Huber, Augustana

Starting Pitcher

Zach Parrish, Missouri Southern, Junior

Max Steffens, Augustana, Junior

Dominic Austing, St. Cloud State, Senior

Relief Pitcher

Jonathan Sprinkle, Central Missouri, Sophomore

Catcher

Ramon Enriquez, Oklahoma Baptist, Junior

First Base

Reed Hjelle, Minnesota Crookston, Senior

Second Base

Teddy Petersen, Minnesota State, Junior

Third Base

Freddie Landers, Missouri Southern, Senior

Shortstop

Caleeb Sneed, Southwest Baptist, Senior

Utility Player

Jordan Barth, Augustana, Sophomore

Designated Hitter

Kane Koenigseder, Southern Arkansas, Senior

Outfield

Erik Webb, Central Missouri, Junior

Jordan Hart, Minnesota State, Senior

Johnuelle Ponce, Northwest Oklahoma State, Senior

All-NCBWA Central Region Second Team

Starting Pitcher

Dylan Hall, Central Oklahoma, Junior

Anthony Castaneda, Missouri Western, Senior

Matt Lundh, Arkansas Monticello, Junior

Relief Pitcher

Matt Kortendick, Southern Arkansas, Junior

Catcher

Hunter Hisky, Southwest Baptist, Senior

First Base

Connor Quick, Northwest Missouri State, Junior

Second Base

J.T. Mix, Augustana, sophomore

Third Base

Tristan Thomas, Arkansas Tech, Junior

Shortstop

Nick Altermatt, Minnesota State, Freshman

Utility Player

Cam Kline, Minnesota State, Sophomore

Designated Hitter

Andrew Hanson, Wayne State, Sophomore

Outfield

Mason Janvrin, Central Missouri, Junior

Michael Borst, Minot State, Senior

Jake Gozzo, Oklahoma Baptist, Senior

All-NCBWA Central Region Honorable Mention Selections

Catcher

Tom Imholte, Minnesota State, Senior

Will Olson, Augustana, Sophomore

First Base

Mathew Meyer, St. Cloud State, Senior

Second Base

Austin Baker, Southern Arkansas, Junior

Third Base

Kyle Thompson, Wayne State, Senior

Shortstop

Jordan Joseph, St. Cloud State, Senior

Utility Player

Dylan McDearmon, Arkansas Tech, Senior

Designated Hitter

P.J. Harris, Oklahoma Baptist, Senior

Rafael Villela, Southwest Oklahoma State, Junior

Outfield

Riley Johnson, Augustana, Junior

Mitch Mallek, St. Cloud State, Senior

D.J. Miller, Lindewood, Senior

Starting Pitcher

Ryan Obrecht, Wayne State, Freshman

Issac Hale, Arkansas Tech, Senior

Luke Chevalier, Northern State, Senior

Relief Pitcher

Ryder Yakel, Harding, Junior