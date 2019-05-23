Clear

Baseball Writers Add to Castaneda's Resume

Missouri Western Baseball pitcher Anthony Castaneda picked up his second all-region honor following his senior season.

Posted: May. 23, 2019 8:36 PM
Posted By: Griffon Athletics

ST. JOSEPH – Missouri Western Baseball pitcher Anthony Castaneda picked up his second all-region honor following his senior season. Castaneda was named second team All-Central Region by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

The first team All-MIAA selection was also tabbed second team D2CCA All-Central Region. He went 6-3 with one save and a 2.34 ERA in his senior season. His 111 strikeouts this season ranked as the second most ever by a Griffon pitcher and were compared to just 18 walks over 88 1/3 innings. Castaneda allowed just 23 earned runs all season and didn't allow an earned run to score over his final five appearances, a string of 14 2/3 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run. He posted a 0.99 WHIP and struck out 11.3 per nine innings. He twice tied the Missouri Western single game record with 14 strikeouts and posted back-to-back 12-strikeout games on Feb. 24 and Mar. 1. He also struck out 11 on Apr. 14 against Northwest Missouri.

All-NCBWA Division II Central Region First Team

Player of the Year: Erik Webb, Central Missouri, Junior
Pitcher of the Year: Max Steffens, Augustana, Junior
Coach of the Year: Tim Huber, Augustana

Starting Pitcher
Zach Parrish, Missouri Southern, Junior
Max Steffens, Augustana, Junior
Dominic Austing, St. Cloud State, Senior

Relief Pitcher
Jonathan Sprinkle, Central Missouri, Sophomore

Catcher
Ramon Enriquez, Oklahoma Baptist, Junior

First Base
Reed Hjelle, Minnesota Crookston, Senior

Second Base
Teddy Petersen, Minnesota State, Junior

Third Base
Freddie Landers, Missouri Southern, Senior

Shortstop
Caleeb Sneed, Southwest Baptist, Senior

Utility Player
Jordan Barth, Augustana, Sophomore

Designated Hitter
Kane Koenigseder, Southern Arkansas, Senior

Outfield
Erik Webb, Central Missouri, Junior
Jordan Hart, Minnesota State, Senior
Johnuelle Ponce, Northwest Oklahoma State, Senior

All-NCBWA Central Region Second Team
Starting Pitcher
Dylan Hall, Central Oklahoma, Junior
Anthony Castaneda, Missouri Western, Senior
Matt Lundh, Arkansas Monticello, Junior

Relief Pitcher
Matt Kortendick, Southern Arkansas, Junior

Catcher
Hunter Hisky, Southwest Baptist, Senior

First Base
Connor Quick, Northwest Missouri State, Junior

Second Base
J.T. Mix, Augustana, sophomore

Third Base
Tristan Thomas, Arkansas Tech, Junior

Shortstop
Nick Altermatt, Minnesota State, Freshman

Utility Player
Cam Kline, Minnesota State, Sophomore

Designated Hitter
Andrew Hanson, Wayne State, Sophomore

Outfield
Mason Janvrin, Central Missouri, Junior
Michael Borst, Minot State, Senior
Jake Gozzo, Oklahoma Baptist, Senior

All-NCBWA Central Region Honorable Mention Selections
Catcher
Tom Imholte, Minnesota State, Senior
Will Olson, Augustana, Sophomore

First Base
Mathew Meyer, St. Cloud State, Senior

Second Base
Austin Baker, Southern Arkansas, Junior

Third Base
Kyle Thompson, Wayne State, Senior

Shortstop
Jordan Joseph, St. Cloud State, Senior

Utility Player
Dylan McDearmon, Arkansas Tech, Senior

Designated Hitter
P.J. Harris, Oklahoma Baptist, Senior
Rafael Villela, Southwest Oklahoma State, Junior

Outfield
Riley Johnson, Augustana, Junior
Mitch Mallek, St. Cloud State, Senior
D.J. Miller, Lindewood, Senior

Starting Pitcher
Ryan Obrecht, Wayne State, Freshman
Issac Hale, Arkansas Tech, Senior
Luke Chevalier, Northern State, Senior

Relief Pitcher
Ryder Yakel, Harding, Junior

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
More clouds have moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on your Thursday afternoon and with that our highs stayed in the in the lower to middle 70s. The nice weather will come to an end as storms return to the forecast late Thursday through the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events