Basketball Royalty: East Buchanan keeping Iba family legacy alive in northwest Missouri

(GOWER, Mo.)— When Dave Elms started the project last year, he had no idea what he would find or the response he would get.

"It's truly basketball royalty," Elms said.

East Buchanan has named its high school basketball court in honor of the Iba family— a legendary basketball family from Easton.

The court is named in honor of Lucille, Henry, Howard, Clarence, and Earl Iba.

The four boys went on to have excellent playing and coaching careers in high school and college basketball.

According to the family members today, Lucille was probably the best athlete of the five, but back in the early 1900s, there wasn't an opportunity for girls to play basketball after high school very much.

The court at East Buchanan will now be known as the Iba Family Court.