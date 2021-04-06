Baylor men win first ever basketball national championship taking down undefeated Gonzaga

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Baylor Bears men’s basketball team won their first ever national championship in school history taking down undefeated Gonzaga 86-70 Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Bears dominated and never trailed against an undefeated Gonzaga squad aiming to complete the first perfect season since 1976.

Baylor had four players in Jared Butler, MaCio Teague, Adam Flagler and Davion Mitchell, who combined to finish with 69 points, and Butler, who scored 22 points and drained four 3-pointers, won the Final Four Most Outstanding Player award.

Gonzaga shot 51 percent from the field but could not overcome its turnovers (14) and Baylor's second-chance opportunities (16 offensive rebounds, 16 second-chance points).

The Bears made 44 percent of their 3-pointers which helped claim the programs first ever national championship.