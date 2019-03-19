Beacats open up spring practice

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The Northwest Missouri State football team opened spring practice Monday to start their spring season.
"It's fantastic, it kind of energizes you, we got some work done today." Head coach Rich Wright said.
Spring football is for teams to get practice reps in for before summer and leave for the summer.
With a limited amount of practices teams will use this time to evaluate players that are returning from a season ago and will use the spring game to showcase the teams hard work from the winter and spring.
The Bearcats are coming off a 10-3 season and return the MIAA freshman of the year at quarterback in Braden Wright who threw for 2,596 yards and 24 touchdowns last season.
