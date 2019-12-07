WARRENSBURG, Mo. - The Northwest Missouri State Bearcat men's basketball team lost to the Central Missouri Mules 72-60 in their second conference game of the season. The loss ends a 46-game winning streak for Northwest.
This was the worst shooting performance of the season for the Bearcats as they were 19-of-52 from the field, and 7-for-29 from behind the three-point line.
NWMSU guard Trevor Hudgins scored 24 points to lead all scorers. Ryan Hawkins who scored 43 in the game before against Lincoln University, which was his second 40-point game of the season only recorded two points.
The loss drops the team to 8-1 on the year (1-1 MIAA).
The Bearcats will be back in action December 16, in Bearcat Arena, against Central Methodist.
Related Content
- Bearcat MBB win streak snap at 46 to UCM
- Bearcat football claims share of MIAA beating undefeated UCM 45-23
- Griffons struggle at UCM
- Royals snap 4 game losing streak
- Bearcats bombard RiverHawks, 105-70 (Bearcat Athletics)
- Royals snap 7 game losing streak beating Red Sox 6-2
- Bishop LeBlond takes care of business, snaps losing streak
- Lathrop tops Spoofhounds in district championship, snaps Maryville's home-winning streak
- Bearcat women defeat Quincy
- Lady Griffons handle Bearcats