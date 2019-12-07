Bearcat MBB win streak snap at 46 to UCM

WARRENSBURG, Mo. - The Northwest Missouri State Bearcat men's basketball team lost to the Central Missouri Mules 72-60 in their second conference game of the season. The loss ends a 46-game winning streak for Northwest.

This was the worst shooting performance of the season for the Bearcats as they were 19-of-52 from the field, and 7-for-29 from behind the three-point line.

NWMSU guard Trevor Hudgins scored 24 points to lead all scorers. Ryan Hawkins who scored 43 in the game before against Lincoln University, which was his second 40-point game of the season only recorded two points.

The loss drops the team to 8-1 on the year (1-1 MIAA).

The Bearcats will be back in action December 16, in Bearcat Arena, against Central Methodist.