Bearcat and Griffon football rank #7 and #8 in region three for D.II college football ahead of week 10

NWMSU and MWSU football need to close out final two games with wins to boost playoff hopes.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The second NCAA Division II Super Region rankings were released on Monday. The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats moved down a spot from No. 6 to No. 7.

Northwest (8-1 overall) is one of four MIAA teams in the Super Region Three rankings. Central Missouri (9-0) is the top MIAA team at No. 2. Northwest is No. 7, while Missouri Western (7-2) is No. 8 and Fort Hays State (7-2) is No. 10.

Ferris State (9-0) is No. 1 in the regional ranking. With only two games left of the regular season both NWMSU and MWSU will essentially need to win out to secure a spot in the playoffs.

The Bearcats will play their toughest stretch of the schedule as the play at Fort Hays State (7-2) this Saturday and at home against No. 10 Central Missouri (9-0) Nov. 16.

The Griffons play at home against Nebraska Kearney (5-4) Saturday for Senior Day and then finish the season on the road at Lincoln University (1-8).

SUPER REGION THREE
1. Ferris State 9-0
2. Central Missouri 9-0
3. Ouachita Baptist 9-0
4. Harding 8-1
5. Indianapolis 7-1
6. Grand Valley State 8-1
7. Northwest Missouri State 8-1
8. Missouri Western 7-2
9. Henderson State 8-1
10. Fort Hays State 7-2

