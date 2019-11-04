Bearcat and Griffon football rank #7 and #8 in region three for D.II college football ahead of week 10

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The second NCAA Division II Super Region rankings were released on Monday. The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats moved down a spot from No. 6 to No. 7.

Northwest (8-1 overall) is one of four MIAA teams in the Super Region Three rankings. Central Missouri (9-0) is the top MIAA team at No. 2. Northwest is No. 7, while Missouri Western (7-2) is No. 8 and Fort Hays State (7-2) is No. 10.

Ferris State (9-0) is No. 1 in the regional ranking. With only two games left of the regular season both NWMSU and MWSU will essentially need to win out to secure a spot in the playoffs.

The Bearcats will play their toughest stretch of the schedule as the play at Fort Hays State (7-2) this Saturday and at home against No. 10 Central Missouri (9-0) Nov. 16.

The Griffons play at home against Nebraska Kearney (5-4) Saturday for Senior Day and then finish the season on the road at Lincoln University (1-8).

SUPER REGION ONE

1. Kutztown 9-0

2. Slippery Rock 9-0

3. Notre Dame (Ohio) 9-0

4. Indiana (Pa.) 8-1

5. Shepherd 7-2

6. Urbana 7-2

7. West Chester 7-2

8. West Virginia State 6-2

9. Tiffin 7-1

10. Ohio Dominican 5-2

SUPER REGION TWO

1. Lenoir-Rhyne 9-0

2. Valdosta State 8-0

3. Bowie State 9-0

4. Wingate 8-1

5. West Florida 6-1

6. Carson-Newman 6-2

7. Virginia State 7-1

8. Virginia Union 6-2

9. Albany State 6-3

10. West Georgia 6-3

SUPER REGION THREE

1. Ferris State 9-0

2. Central Missouri 9-0

3. Ouachita Baptist 9-0

4. Harding 8-1

5. Indianapolis 7-1

6. Grand Valley State 8-1

7. Northwest Missouri State 8-1

8. Missouri Western 7-2

9. Henderson State 8-1

10. Fort Hays State 7-2

SUPER REGION FOUR

1. Tarleton State 7-0

2. Minnesota State 9-0

3. Colorado School of Mines 9-0

4. Colorado State-Pueblo 8-1

5. Angelo State 8-1

6. Texas A&M-Commerce - 6-2

7. Augustana (S.D.) 7-2

8. Sioux Falls 7-2

9. Winona State 7-2

10. Dixie State 7-2