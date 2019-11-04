Photo Gallery 1 Images
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The second NCAA Division II Super Region rankings were released on Monday. The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats moved down a spot from No. 6 to No. 7.
Northwest (8-1 overall) is one of four MIAA teams in the Super Region Three rankings. Central Missouri (9-0) is the top MIAA team at No. 2. Northwest is No. 7, while Missouri Western (7-2) is No. 8 and Fort Hays State (7-2) is No. 10.
Ferris State (9-0) is No. 1 in the regional ranking. With only two games left of the regular season both NWMSU and MWSU will essentially need to win out to secure a spot in the playoffs.
The Bearcats will play their toughest stretch of the schedule as the play at Fort Hays State (7-2) this Saturday and at home against No. 10 Central Missouri (9-0) Nov. 16.
The Griffons play at home against Nebraska Kearney (5-4) Saturday for Senior Day and then finish the season on the road at Lincoln University (1-8).
SUPER REGION ONE
1. Kutztown 9-0
2. Slippery Rock 9-0
3. Notre Dame (Ohio) 9-0
4. Indiana (Pa.) 8-1
5. Shepherd 7-2
6. Urbana 7-2
7. West Chester 7-2
8. West Virginia State 6-2
9. Tiffin 7-1
10. Ohio Dominican 5-2
SUPER REGION TWO
1. Lenoir-Rhyne 9-0
2. Valdosta State 8-0
3. Bowie State 9-0
4. Wingate 8-1
5. West Florida 6-1
6. Carson-Newman 6-2
7. Virginia State 7-1
8. Virginia Union 6-2
9. Albany State 6-3
10. West Georgia 6-3
SUPER REGION THREE
1. Ferris State 9-0
2. Central Missouri 9-0
3. Ouachita Baptist 9-0
4. Harding 8-1
5. Indianapolis 7-1
6. Grand Valley State 8-1
7. Northwest Missouri State 8-1
8. Missouri Western 7-2
9. Henderson State 8-1
10. Fort Hays State 7-2
SUPER REGION FOUR
1. Tarleton State 7-0
2. Minnesota State 9-0
3. Colorado School of Mines 9-0
4. Colorado State-Pueblo 8-1
5. Angelo State 8-1
6. Texas A&M-Commerce - 6-2
7. Augustana (S.D.) 7-2
8. Sioux Falls 7-2
9. Winona State 7-2
10. Dixie State 7-2
Related Content
- Bearcat and Griffon football rank #7 and #8 in region three for D.II college football ahead of week 10
- Bearcats advance to NCAA D.II regional basketball championship
- Bearcats outlast Griffons in football season opener
- Lady Griffons handle Bearcats
- Griffon football preparing for Hornets
- Griffon soccer shuts out Bearcats 4-0
- Bearcat volleyball tops Griffons in fifth set
- Bearcat football players headed to the NFL
- 2019 MIAA football media day: Bearcats in top 2 Griffons at 7
- UCO ends Griffon football win streak