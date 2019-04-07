Bearcat baseball sweeps Tigers winning six in a row

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The Northwest Missouri State baseball team completed the sweep against Fort Hays State Sunday afternoon at Bearcat Baseball Field.

Northwest defeated FHSU in seven innings, 16-1. Northwest has won a season-high six straight games and improved to 17-15 overall and 13-8 in MIAA play, while the Tigers fell to 3-27 overall and 2-19 in league play.

Northwest will return to action Tuesday at 6 p.m. at T-Bones Ballpark in Kansas City. Northwest will meet the Pittsburg State Gorillas in a non-conference matchup.