Bearcat football claims share of MIAA beating undefeated UCM 45-23

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The Northwest Missouri State Bearcat football team hosted No. 9 Central Missouri Saturday afternoon on Senior Day getting the win 45-23 along with claim a share of the MIAA conference title which make it 30 for the NWMSU football program.

The Bearcat defense forced a season-high six turnovers, four interceptions and two fumbles. UCM was held to a season-low 23 points.

NWMSU also had strong play from the Bearcats were a perfect 3-for-3 in red-zone scoring along with out-rushing UCM, 236-81.

Bearcat quarterback Braden Wright rushed for a game-high 86 yards on eight carries and scored two touchdowns.

The Bearcats will wait to see who they will play as the DII football selection committee will make their selections during a selection show which can be seen NCAA.com at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17.