Clear

Bearcat football claims share of MIAA beating undefeated UCM 45-23

NWMSU beats UCM Saturday in battle of the MIAA conference getting the 45-23 win. This is NWMSU 30th MIAA football conference title.

Posted: Nov 16, 2019 11:03 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The Northwest Missouri State Bearcat football team hosted No. 9 Central Missouri Saturday afternoon on Senior Day getting the win 45-23 along with claim a share of the MIAA conference title which make it 30 for the NWMSU football program.

The Bearcat defense forced a season-high six turnovers, four interceptions and two fumbles. UCM was held to a season-low 23 points.
NWMSU also had strong play from the Bearcats were a perfect 3-for-3 in red-zone scoring along with out-rushing UCM, 236-81.

Bearcat quarterback Braden Wright rushed for a game-high 86 yards on eight carries and scored two touchdowns.

The Bearcats will wait to see who they will play as the DII football selection committee will make their selections during a selection show which can be seen NCAA.com at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Cameron
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
After a beautiful Saturday with lots of sunshine and temperatures topping out in the upper 50s for highs, a weak cold front will pass through Sunday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories