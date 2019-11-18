Bearcat football host's Harding in first round of NCAA D.II playoffs

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The Northwest Missouri State football team (10-1) will play host to Harding University (10-1) in the opening round of the 2019 NCAA Div. II playoffs.

The Bearcats secured the program's 24th NCAA Division II playoff bid with a berth into the 2019 field. It is the 16th straight season that Northwest will compete in the playoffs for a shot at the Division II national championship.

Northwest and Harding have met on two previous occasions and both occurred in the NCAA Division II playoffs with Northwest winning both games.

The Bearcats claimed a share of their 30th MIAA title this past Saturday with a 45-23 victory over previously undefeated Central Missouri.

Northwest ranks No. 1 all-time in Division II in playoff appearances with 24.

Kick off for the game is set for noon Saturday at Bearcat Stadium.