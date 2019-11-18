MARYVILLE, Mo. - The Northwest Missouri State football team (10-1) will play host to Harding University (10-1) in the opening round of the 2019 NCAA Div. II playoffs.
The Bearcats secured the program's 24th NCAA Division II playoff bid with a berth into the 2019 field. It is the 16th straight season that Northwest will compete in the playoffs for a shot at the Division II national championship.
Northwest and Harding have met on two previous occasions and both occurred in the NCAA Division II playoffs with Northwest winning both games.
The Bearcats claimed a share of their 30th MIAA title this past Saturday with a 45-23 victory over previously undefeated Central Missouri.
Northwest ranks No. 1 all-time in Division II in playoff appearances with 24.
Kick off for the game is set for noon Saturday at Bearcat Stadium.
Related Content
- Bearcat football host's Harding in first round of NCAA D.II playoffs
- Bearcats advance to NCAA D.II regional basketball championship
- NWMSU football loses to Ferris St. in second round of D.II national playoffs
- Bearcat and Griffon football rank #7 and #8 in region three for D.II college football ahead of week 10
- Chiefs nab 1st round bye, host throughout AFC playoffs
- Bearcat football players headed to the NFL
- Bearcats outlast Griffons in football season opener
- Bearcats bombard RiverHawks, 105-70 (Bearcat Athletics)
- Bearcat women defeat Quincy
- Lady Griffons handle Bearcats