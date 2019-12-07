Clear

Bearcat football loses to Ferris St. for second year in a row in DIV. II playoffs

NWMSU football loses to Ferris State 25-3 in the quarterfinals of the 2019 NCAA Division II football playoffs.

Posted: Dec 7, 2019 11:24 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

BIG RAPIDS, Michigan – The Northwest Missouri State Bearcat football team played its last game of the 2019 season Saturay as they lost to the No. 2-ranked Ferris State Bulldogs 25-3 in the quarterfinals of the 2019 NCAA Division II football playoffs.

Two big turnovers occurred in the first half from both squads, and the only scoring play was a 35-yard field goal from Ferris State's Jackson Dieterle with 9:02 left in the second quarter.

Ferris State took the second-half kickoff and marched 76 yards on eight plays that was capped by a Travis Russell three-yard touchdown run. That pushed a 10-0 lead with 11:44 left in the third quarter in favor of FSU.

The Bulldogs added a safety when Austin Edwards sacked quarterback Jadyn Kowalski in the end zone with 3:03 left in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs would ultimately add another score with 1:26 to play on a 32-yard touchdown run by Campbell. The run capped Campbell's game where he rushed 27 times for 149 yards.

Northwest finishes the 2019 season with a mark of 12-2 overall. Ferris State improves to 12-0 overall.


