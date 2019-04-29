Clear

Bearcat football players headed to the NFL

Caldwell and Bane Jr. get their chance at the NFL.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 12:21 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Two Northwest Missouri State Bearcat football players running back Josh Caldwell and receiver Shane Bane Jr. will have an opportunity to play in the NFL.

Bane Jr. signed a free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons and has been one of the most dynamic receivers to play for Northwest as he ranks No. 3 in school history in punt return average (11.9 yards/return), No. 4 in receiving yards (3,363), No. 5 in receiving touchdowns (31) and No. 6 in receptions (212).

Caldwell has been invited to the Washington Redskins free agent minicamp in May. He had a team-high 139 carries and tied for the team lead in rushing touchdowns (11). Caldwell was second on the team in rushing yards (830) and points scored (80).


