Bearcat football prepares for undefeated Pitt. State in showdown at Arrowhead

MARYVILLE, Mo. - For the first time since 2013, a pair of MIAA foes will meet with both having at least five wins and no losses.

The last time that occurred, Northwest and Pittsburg State were both 6-0 and they also met in Arrowhead (Oct. 19, 2013). Northwest came away with a 24-15 victory in Kansas City.

Saturday's contest will feature two of the highest-scoring teams in the nation. Northwest ranks No. 5 (48.4 points/game), while Pittsburg State ranks No. 6 (47.0 points/game).

"Our guys don't have to do anything special, we've got a very capable football team, we've got a good football team on both sides," NWMSU head coach Rich Wright said. "If we just play our game the way we're capable of then I'll put us up against anyone."

Northwest owns a 27-25 lead in the all-time series with Pittsburg State. Northwest has won three of the last four meetings.

NWMSU will meet PSU at noon Saturday in Arrowhead Stadium.