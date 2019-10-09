Clear

Bearcat football prepares for undefeated Pitt. State in showdown at Arrowhead

NWMSU takes on MIAA foe Pitt. State at Arrowhead stadium.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 10:03 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

MARYVILLE, Mo. - For the first time since 2013, a pair of MIAA foes will meet with both having at least five wins and no losses.
The last time that occurred, Northwest and Pittsburg State were both 6-0 and they also met in Arrowhead (Oct. 19, 2013). Northwest came away with a 24-15 victory in Kansas City.

Saturday's contest will feature two of the highest-scoring teams in the nation. Northwest ranks No. 5 (48.4 points/game), while Pittsburg State ranks No. 6 (47.0 points/game).

"Our guys don't have to do anything special, we've got a very capable football team, we've got a good football team on both sides," NWMSU head coach Rich Wright said. "If we just play our game the way we're capable of then I'll put us up against anyone."

Northwest owns a 27-25 lead in the all-time series with Pittsburg State. Northwest has won three of the last four meetings.

NWMSU will meet PSU at noon Saturday in Arrowhead Stadium.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Today we will start seeing an increase in cloud cover and then eventually the chance for some scattered showers this afternoon and we will hang on to the warm temperatures today as well. Rain chances will then continue to be in the forecast through Friday morning. This is happening as a strong cold front pushes through the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events