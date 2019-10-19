Bearcat football stunned on the road at UNK

KEARNEY, Ne. - The Northwest Missouri State Bearcat football team turned the ball over four times and could not overcome a 21-point deficit as the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers scored a 24-17 win at Cope Stadium.
The Bearcats were held scoreless in the opening half for the first since Nov. 20, 2010, against Missouri Western. Northwest committed three first-quarter turnovers and UNK turned those miscues into 14 points.
To end the third quarter, Braden Wright connected with wideout Imoni Donadelle on a 38-yard touchdown pass as the clock expired. That touchdown pulled Northwest to within 21-14.
Northwest's final play of the game consisted of a pass to Marqus Andrews who lateraled the ball to Harper, who was brought down for no gain. The Bearcats would suffer their first loss on the year 24-17.
The Bearcats falls to 6-1 overall, while Nebraska-Kearney moves to 5-2 overall. Northwest will have Homecoming on Saturday against Lincoln. The Bearcats and Blue Tigers will meet at 2 p.m.
