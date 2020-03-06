Bearcat men route Lincoln in the quarterfinal of MIAA the tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo - The No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State Bearcat men's basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the 2020 MIAA Tournament with a 75-54 win over the Lincoln Blue Tigers Thursday night.

Senior Ryan Hawkins led the way with a game-high 33 points. Sophomores Trevor Hudgins and Diego Bernard joined Hawkins in double-figure scoring. Hudgins posted 14 points and was 4-of-6 from three-point range. Bernard was 6-of-8 from the field and dished out a game-high five assists.

"I'm proud of our effort, the first round is always the toughest we've always said, it's just hard game," NWMSU head coach Ben McCollum said. "Trying to get used to the environment and the intensity of the post season is a lot more difficult than you think."

Northwest extended its win streak to 21 straight games and moved to 29-1 on the season. Lincoln completes its season at 11-19 overall.

The Bearcats await the winner of rival Missouri Western or Washburn in which both teams they played in the final two games of the regular season.