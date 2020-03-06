Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bearcat men route Lincoln in the quarterfinal of MIAA the tournament

The NWMSU men's basketball team wins their first game of the MIAA tournament beating Lincoln University in the quarterfinal 75-54.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 5:16 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo - The No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State Bearcat men's basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the 2020 MIAA Tournament with a 75-54 win over the Lincoln Blue Tigers Thursday night.

Senior Ryan Hawkins led the way with a game-high 33 points. Sophomores Trevor Hudgins and Diego Bernard joined Hawkins in double-figure scoring. Hudgins posted 14 points and was 4-of-6 from three-point range. Bernard was 6-of-8 from the field and dished out a game-high five assists.

"I'm proud of our effort, the first round is always the toughest we've always said, it's just hard game," NWMSU head coach Ben McCollum said. "Trying to get used to the environment and the intensity of the post season is a lot more difficult than you think."

Northwest extended its win streak to 21 straight games and moved to 29-1 on the season. Lincoln completes its season at 11-19 overall.

The Bearcats await the winner of rival Missouri Western or Washburn in which both teams they played in the final two games of the regular season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Highs will be a little warmer on Saturday with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 60s . We should continue to be dry as we go into the end of the week and a few clouds to begin the weekend but we will start to see chances for rain by Sunday and Sunday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories