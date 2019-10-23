Bearcat volleyball tops Griffons in fifth set

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The No. 14-ranked Northwest Missouri State University Bearcat volleyball team (15-5, 8-4) beat rival Missouri Western (11-8, 5-6) Tuesday night in a fifth-set victory 3-2 at the MWSU fieldhouse.

The match featured 34 ties and nine lead changes. The two rivals created little separation throughout the match forcing a fifth and final set.

The fifth set featured 10 ties and four lead changes. The Griffons went up 12-10 before Northwest rallied to win 15-13.

Missouri Western hosts No. 3-ranked Washburn at 6 p.m., Thursday, and the Bearcats will return home for matches in Bearcat Arena against Missouri Southern Friday, 6 p.m. and Pittsburg State Saturday, 7 p.m.