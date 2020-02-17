Clear

Bearcat women drop road game with Pitts. State

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 1:55 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

PITTSBURG, Kan. - The Northwest Missouri State women's basketball team fell just short of defeating the Pitt State Gorillas, falling 60-54.

The Bearcats struggled from the field in the game shooting only 33.3% from the field and 23.8% from behind the arc. Pittsburg State went 21-23 from the free-throw line and Northwest went 13-15.

The Bearcats will be back in Bearcat Arena this Thursday to take on Missouri Southern at 5:30 p.m.

