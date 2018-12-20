Bearcat women defeat Quincy

MARYVILLE, Mo. (Courtesy: Bearcat Athletics) — The Northwest Missouri State University women's basketball team fell behind 15-2 to start the game and ended the first quarter trailing Quincy University, 19-9.

They were able to come back strong in the second quarter and won the quarter 21-5 to take a 30-24 lead at halftime on a buzzer beater layup by Jaelyn Haggard. The Bearcats controlled the second half and coasted to a nine-point victory, 64-55.

Northwest was led in scoring by Mallory McConkey, who had a career high 19. Next was Kylie Coleman with 14 points in just her second game back from injury. Haggard was also in double figures with 11 points. Kaylani Maiava had six rebounds which led the Bearcats. Northwest went 11-26 on three pointers and 13-17 from the free throw line.

Maddie Spagnola had 19 points to lead Quincy, followed by Michaela Gronewold with 14. Gronewold also led the Hawks in rebounds with 7. The Hawks shot 43.9 percent from the field but were plagued by turnovers, finishing with 22 for the game.

Northwest moves to 4-7 on the year and will play next at Northeastern State on Thursday, Jan. 3