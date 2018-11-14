Clear
Bearcat women grab first win on the year

(Courtesy of Bearcat Athletics) The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats defeated the Saint Mary's College Flames 61-45 in the Bearcats home opener and first home game under new head coach Austin Meyer. This was the first time the Bearcats held an opponent under 50 since January 2016.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 9:56 PM

Kendey Eaton led the Bearcats with 17 points and went 3-4 from three. Kaylani Maiava added 11 and Jaelyn Haggard scored 10 and led the team in assists with 4. Mallory McConkey had a team high 8 rebounds and added 6 points.

The Flames were led in points by Lynsey Curran with 11. Trista Merrival led Saint Mary's in rebounds with 9 and assists with 3.

The Bearcats move to 1-2 overall and will play again Saturday Nov. 17 at Maryville University in St. Louis at 12 p.m.


