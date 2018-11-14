Bearcat women grab first win on the year

MARYVILLE, Mo. — (Courtesy of Bearcat Athletics) The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats defeated the Saint Mary's College Flames 61-45 in the Bearcats home opener and first home game under new head coach Austin Meyer. This was the first time the Bearcats held an opponent under 50 since January 2016.

Kendey Eaton led the Bearcats with 17 points and went 3-4 from three. Kaylani Maiava added 11 and Jaelyn Haggard scored 10 and led the team in assists with 4. Mallory McConkey had a team high 8 rebounds and added 6 points.

The Flames were led in points by Lynsey Curran with 11. Trista Merrival led Saint Mary's in rebounds with 9 and assists with 3.

The Bearcats move to 1-2 overall and will play again Saturday Nov. 17 at Maryville University in St. Louis at 12 p.m.