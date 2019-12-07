Bearcat women lose to Jennies on the road

WARRENSBURG, Mo. - The Northwest Missouri Bearcats fall to 5-4 (1-1 MIAA) after losing to the Central Missouri Jennies 70-50.
The Lady Bearcats started out fast giving them a 37-36 lead at the half, the Bearcats struggled to score in the second half, shooting 3-28 in the second half.
Northwest will be back in action next at the Malika Sports Christmas Classic, in Honolulu, Hawaii on December 19 against Alaska Anchorage.
