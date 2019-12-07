Clear

Bearcat women lose to Jennies on the road

The Northwest Missouri Bearcats fall to 5-4 (1-1 MIAA) after losing to the Central Missouri Jennies 70-50.

Posted: Dec 7, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

WARRENSBURG, Mo. - The Northwest Missouri Bearcats fall to 5-4 (1-1 MIAA) after losing to the Central Missouri Jennies 70-50.

The Lady Bearcats started out fast giving them a 37-36 lead at the half, the Bearcats struggled to score in the second half, shooting 3-28 in the second half.

Northwest will be back in action next at the Malika Sports Christmas Classic, in Honolulu, Hawaii on December 19 against Alaska Anchorage.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Sunday will start to warm back up into the middle 50s and we should see more sunshine across the area. Much colder air is in the forecast for next week with highs only in the upper 20's and lower 30's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories