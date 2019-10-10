Bearcat women picked 10th, Griffon women picked 11th in MIAA preseason poll

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Northwest Missouri State women's basketball team was picked 10th and the Missouri Western women were picked 11th in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll.

The 2018-19 MIAA regular season and tournament champions, Fort Hays State, was picked atop of the 2019-2020 MIAA preseason women’s basketball coaches and media poll. Below are the complete results and information of each preseason poll.

The first games of the season are scheduled for Friday, November 8. The opening games for conference play begin on Tuesday, December 2.

Coaches Poll

In the coaches poll, FHSU received 10 first-place votes for a total of 166 points. Central Missouri trailed the Tigers by six points and received four first-place votes. Both Fort Hays State and UCM qualified for the NCAA Division II Central Regional a season ago. Washburn was slotted third with 134 points followed by Pittsburg State in fourth with 131 points. Emporia State rounded out the top-five after being narrowly edged out of the fourth spot. Both PSU and ESU made the Central

Regional in 2019.

Nebraska Kearney was voted sixth followed by Central Oklahoma at seventh and Newman in eighth. The ninth position went to Missouri Southern as 10th belonged to Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western finished 11th. Northeastern State was in the 12th spot with Rogers State tabbed at the 13th spot and Lincoln closed out the poll.

2019-2020 MIAA Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Fort Hays State (10) - 166 points

2. Central Missouri (4) - 160 points

3. Washburn - 134 points

4. Pittsburg State - 131 points

5. Emporia State - 130 points

6. Nebraska Kearney - 100 points

7. Central Oklahoma - 97 points

8. Newman - 83 points

9. Missouri Southern - 67 points

10. Northwest Missouri - 64 points

11. Missouri Western - 62 points

12. Northeastern State - 37 points

13. Rogers State - 25 points

14. Lincoln - 17 points

Coaches Are Not Allowed To Vote For Their Own Team