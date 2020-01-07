Clear

Bearcat women top Rogers State earning eighth win of the season

NWMSU earns eighth win of the year defeated the Rogers State Hillcats 63-48

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 2:47 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The Northwest Missouri State University women's basketball team defeated the Rogers State Hillcats 63-48 in their fourth MIAA game this season. The Bearcats are now 3-1 in the MIAA, which is tied for fourth in the conference, and now have eight wins on the year which ties last season's win total.

Northwest will be back in action Thursday Jan. 9, on the road against Emporia State beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday began with a lot of clouds but quickly turned mostly sunny which helped our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south.
