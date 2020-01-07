Bearcat women top Rogers State earning eighth win of the season

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The Northwest Missouri State University women's basketball team defeated the Rogers State Hillcats 63-48 in their fourth MIAA game this season. The Bearcats are now 3-1 in the MIAA, which is tied for fourth in the conference, and now have eight wins on the year which ties last season's win total.

Northwest will be back in action Thursday Jan. 9, on the road against Emporia State beginning at 5:30 p.m.