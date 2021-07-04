Clear
Bearcats Coach Rosewell named Men's Tennis D2 Central Region Coach of the Year

Coach Rosewell has been named the 2021 Men's Tennis D2 Central Region Coach of the Year by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. This year, Rosewell helped guide the Northwest Men's Team to a final number 1 ranking in the Central Region, and then the Men's Team advancing to the National Quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.

Posted: Jul 4, 2021 7:30 PM
Updated: Jul 6, 2021 10:18 AM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(MARYVILLE, Mo) The Northwest Bearcats Tennis Head Coach, Mark Rosewell is adding another piece of hardware to his collection.

"Coach Rosewell has been there for like 37 years,” said Bearcat Senior, Fabian Calloud.

Coach Rosewell has been named the 2021 Men's Tennis D2 Central Region Coach of the Year by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

“Yes its a fabulous award and so forth, but if the players do well than probably i'm doing well, and if they are not, vice versa,” said Rosewell.

He has been with the Bearcats since 1984, tallying more than 1,100 wins.

This year, Rosewell helped guide the Northwest Men's Team to a final number 1 ranking in the Central Region, and then the Men's Team advancing to the National Quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.

“The conscious that he gives us its, it helps, so when he tells us how to come back, we all listen,” said Calloud.

Between the Women's and Men's Tennis teams, they have won 14 MIAA Regular Season Titles and all 9 Tournament Titles under coach Rosewell. 

But the thing he takes pride in, is how well the team performs academically.

“If you look at our GPAs. Top of all our athletic programs year in and year out. If we’re not first we are second or third, and that's every year with both teams," said Rosewell.

Receiving the award, players say is a true testament to Coach Rosewell.

But for coach, he is just happy at least one of his teams got a season this year.

"I’m just so happy that we were able to play this spring. Cause when it was taken away from us, it was a major shock for everybody not just us, just for everything. You didn’t know what was gonna happen, you didn’t know if we’d get it back,” said Rosewell.


