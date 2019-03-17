Clear

Bearcats advance to NCAA D.II regional basketball championship

NWMSU stays alive in the D.II NCAA men's basketball tournament as they beat Southern Nazarene 70-59.

Posted: Mar. 17, 2019 11:21 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Northwest Missouri State stays alive in the D.II NCAA men's basketball tournament as they beat Southern Nazarene 70-59.

The Bearcats next match-up will be against an MIAA opponent in Missouri Southern, a team they know very well. The Bearcats got swept by MSSU last season but have returned the favor by beating the Lions in both match-ups for this season.

Northwest senior forward Joey Witthus had 29 points on the day helping lead the Bearcats to victory.

Tip-off for the regional championship game between MSSU and NWSU is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bearcat arena.

Clouds moved in this evening and a few isolated showers are possible overnight but most will stay dry. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
