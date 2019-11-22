Bearcats back in the playoffs, take on Harding Saturday

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— For the 16th consecutive season, the Northwest Missouri State football team has made the NCAA Division II playoffs.
The Bearcats are the No. 3 seed in Super Region 3 and will host Harding Saturday afternoon at Bearcat Stadium.
Northwest has won three national titles this decade—2013, 2015, and 2016.
