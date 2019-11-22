Clear

Bearcats back in the playoffs, take on Harding Saturday

Northwest Missouri State takes on Harding in the first round of Super Region 3 Saturday afternoon.

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 8:59 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— For the 16th consecutive season, the Northwest Missouri State football team has made the NCAA Division II playoffs.

The Bearcats are the No. 3 seed in Super Region 3 and will host Harding Saturday afternoon at Bearcat Stadium. 

Northwest has won three national titles this decade—2013, 2015, and 2016. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Cold temperatures continue to be in place as we wrap up this week with temperatures in the 20s and 30s as we start the day today. A weak disturbance passing through the area could bring an isolated rain or snow shower this afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories