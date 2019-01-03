Bearcats bombard RiverHawks, 105-70 (Bearcat Athletics)

TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma (Courtesy of Bearcat Athletics) – The No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State Bearcat men's basketball team reached the 100-point mark for the fourth time this season with a 105-70 victory at Northeastern State University on Thursday night.

Northwest (13-0 overall) buried a season-high 19 three-pointers and shot 64.3 percent from the floor in moving to 3-0 in MIAA play. The Bearcats were one 3-pointer shy of matching the school record for 3-pointers in a game.

The Bearcats drained 19-of-29 shots (65.5 percent) from three-point range against the RiverHawks. Northwest came into the game ranked No. 1 in the nation in three-point field percentage at 46.1 percent.

Sophomore Ryan Hawkins went for a career-high for the second straight game with 31 points and five steals. Redshirt freshman Trevor Hudgins posted 22 points and eight assists in the win.

Northeastern State closed to within 23-22 with 6:23 left in the half before the Bearcats offense simply exploded with efficiency. Northwest made nine of its next 10 shots, including 8-of-9 from three-point range to take a 55-33 lead into the intermission.

The Bearcats will travel to Edmond, Oklahoma, on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. tip vs. the Central Oklahoma Bronchos.

NOTES: Ryan Welty was a perfect 4-of-4 from three-point range ... Welty came into the contest ranked as the NCAA's active career three-point accuracy shooter at 53.6 percent (133-of-248) ... Northwest dished out 23 assists and posted 11 steals ... Northeastern State won the rebounding battle, 27-20 ... it marks the first time this season that Northwest has been out-rebounded.