Bearcats complete season sweep of Missouri Southern

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Northwest Missouri State women's basketball team defeated the Missouri Southern Lions, 78-55 on Senior Day that honored Jaelyn Haggard, Kylie Coleman, Mallory McConkey, Zoie Hayward, and Mia Stillman.

The last time the Bearcats completed a season sweep over the Lions was the 2009-10 season when they defeated Missouri Southern 75-67 in Joplin and 69-53 in Bearcat Arena.

The Bearcats' strong defense kept the Lions down in the opening period, giving the home team a 14-12 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Jayna Green had two three-pointers early in the period to lead the Northwest offense.

After giving up a 4-0 Lions run, the Bearcats mounted a run of their own off a Molly Hartnett three-pointer and two Mallory McConkey jump shots to lead 22-18 with five minutes left in the period. Two Jaelyn Haggard three-pointers and two Hartnett free throws in the last two minutes of the half gave Northwest a 33-23 lead heading into the break.

Northwest exploded in the second half, starting the half on a 14-7 run behind seven of McConkey's season-high 22 points. The fourth quarter had a similar start as the third, with three-pointers from Caely Kesten and Jillian Felming and another McConkey jumper. Back-to-back-to-back triples by Haggard, Green, and Kesten gave the Bearcats a 70-49 lead with just under five minutes left in the game to solidify the Bearcat win.

McConkey led Northwest with 22 points, two steals, and one block while Green finished with her second career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Hartnett finished with 12 points and 6 assists while Haggard rounded out double-figure scorers with 11 points.

McConkey was a perfect 10-for-10 from the floor and 2-for-2 from three-point land until she missed one jump shot with less than two minutes left in the game.

The Bearcats are back in action Tuesday, Feb. 16 when they take on Washburn in Bearcat Arena. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.