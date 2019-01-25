Bearcats defeat Lopers, 74-62

KEARNEY, Neb. (Bearcat Athletics) — The Northwest Missouri State University women's basketball team picked up its third road win of the season with a 74-62 triumph at Nebraska-Kearney.

The Bearcats made 12 three-pointers on 29 attempts. Northwest was consistent beginning to end, winning each individual quarter. The Bearcats also continued their dominance from the free throw line going 20-of-21 from the charity stripe. The Bearcats had five double-digit scorers for the first time since November 2016.

Jaelyn Haggard led the team with 16 points, followed by Kendey Eaton with 15, Erika Schlosser with 13, and Kiley Coleman and Kaylani Maiava with 10 points each. Schlosser had seven assists which led the team and Maiava had nine rebounds to top the squad.

The Lopers struggled to put points on the board only managing one double-digit scorer, Maegan Holt who had 10. They were held to 25 percent from the three point line. Northwest won the rebounding battle, 74-62.

The Bearcats continue their road trip against Fort Hays State on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. Northwest look to continue its road conference success with a 3-1 road mark in league play. The Bearcats are 7-10 overall.