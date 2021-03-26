Bearcats eye third national title in program history

NORTHWEST AIMS FOR THIRD NCAA DIV. II NATIONAL TITLE

The No. 2-seeded Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team (27-2 overall) will take on No. 1-seeded West Texas A&M (19-2 overall) in the 2021 NCAA Division II National Championship Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

The Bearcats claimed national championships in 2017 and 2019.

Northwest in National Championship

2017 - W, 71-61 vs. Fairmont State

2019 - W, 64-58 vs. Point Loma

MARYVILLE, MISSOURI IS TITLE TOWN

The Northwest football team owns six NCAA Division II national titles (1998, 1999, 2009, 2013, 2015, 2016).

CATCH THE ACTION

The 2021 NCAA Division II National Championship will be broadcast live on CBS. The game will be broadcast live on the Bearcat Radio Network and Westwood One.

21ST NCAA APPEARANCE

Northwest is taking part in its 21st NCAA Tournament.

Northwest is 33-20 all-time in the NCAA Tournament with five appearances in the Elite Eight (2002, 2004, 2017, 2019, 2021).

ELITE EIGHT EXPERIENCE

This will be Northwest's fifth trip to the Elite Eight. Only West Liberty's six trips to the Elite Eight are more than the Bearcat's total.

Kentucky Wesleyan holds the record with 19 Division II Elite Eight appearances.

Elite Eight Appearances

6 - West Liberty

5 - Northwest Missouri State

4 - West Texas A&M

3 - Lincoln Memorial

2 - Colorado School of Mines

2 - Truman State

1 - Daemen

1 - Flagler

ALL-TIME NORTHWEST VS. WEST TEXAS A&M

Northwest and West Texas A&M and will be squaring off for the fourth time on the hardwood.

The Buffs hold a 2-1 series lead but the teams have not met since the 2006 NCAA Tournament.

West Texas A&M is the only school competing at this year's Elite Eight that Northwest does not hold the edge in the all-time series.