Bearcats fall to 24th ranked Jennies 71-53

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (Bearcat Athletics) —Northwest fell to Central Missouri 71-53 in Warrensburg tonight. The Bearcats got off to a slow start, only scoring 17 points in the first half of the game, and were down 31-17. They were able to get it going a little more in the second half putting up 21 points in the third quarter.

Mallory McConkey and Jaelyn Haggard led the Bearcats with 13 points. Kendey Eaton was also in double digit scoring with 11. McConkey also led the team in rebounds with 5. The Bearcats shot 50% from the three-point line going 9-18. They also went 10-13 from the free throw line.

Morgan Flemming led the Jennies with 21 points, Megan Skaggs had 19, and Paige Redmond had 13. Flemming added 10 rebounds to give herself a double-double. UCM shot 51.7% from the field and outrebounded Northwest 35-22.

The Bearcats take on Southwest Baptist on the road Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Bolivar, Mo.