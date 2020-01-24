Bearcats fall to Nebraska-Kearney

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Northwest Missouri State Bearcat women's basketball team fell to the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers 75-51 in Bearcat Arena.

The Bearcats fell behind early losing the first quarter 24-9, and were never able to work all the way back into the game.

The Bearcats struggled offensively again, as they have in all three games without leading scorer Kendey Eaton. Northwest shot only 40.7% from the field and 16.7% from behind the three-point line. The Lopers were on fire from the floor in this game shooting over 50% from the field and from behind the arc. Northwest was outrebounded by Nebraska-Kearney 40-24.

The Bearcats were led in scoring by Paityn Rau and Mallory McConkey with 14 points each. Rau tied her career-high with the 14-point performance. Kylie Coleman led the team in rebounds with four. Northwest limited themselves to 11 turnovers, which is less than their season average of nearly 13.

The Lopers were led by Brooke Carlson with 22 points. Carlson added four steals, and 13 rebounds to give her a double-double on the game. Following Carlson in scoring was Madison Dreckman with 14, Elisa Backes with 12 and Haley Simental with 10.

Northwest will be back in action against No. 10-ranked Fort Hays State on Saturday at 1:30 p.m in Bearcat Arena.