Bearcats handle Blue Lions on homecoming

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The No. 14-ranked Northwest Missouri State University football team hosted the Lincoln Blue Tigers on homecoming Saturday at Bearcat Stadium getting a big win 56-9.
Northwest scored 28 of its 56 points in the second quarter to take a commanding lead over the Tigers, before finishing up strong in the fourth quarter with a bounce-back win.
Bearcat quarterback Braden Wright had five touchdowns on the day going 10 of 18 passing for 227 yards and four scores, along with a rushing attack of six carries for 80 yards and a touchdown.
Northwest will be home again next Saturday against Northeastern State on Military Day. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.
