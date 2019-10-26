Clear

Bearcats handle Blue Lions on homecoming

NWMSU football gets bounce back win over the Lincoln Blue Lions 56-9 on homecoming.

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The No. 14-ranked Northwest Missouri State University football team hosted the Lincoln Blue Tigers on homecoming Saturday at Bearcat Stadium getting a big win 56-9.

Northwest scored 28 of its 56 points in the second quarter to take a commanding lead over the Tigers, before finishing up strong in the fourth quarter with a bounce-back win.

Bearcat quarterback Braden Wright had five touchdowns on the day going 10 of 18 passing for 227 yards and four scores, along with a rushing attack of six carries for 80 yards and a touchdown. 

Northwest will be home again next Saturday against Northeastern State on Military Day. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
This weekend's temperatures are going to be in the middle to upper 50s. The cooler-below average weather pattern is looking to stay in place for next week. A cold front will be pushing through Sunday night that will knock temperatures back down into the 40s for Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories