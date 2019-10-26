Bearcats handle Blue Lions on homecoming

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The No. 14-ranked Northwest Missouri State University football team hosted the Lincoln Blue Tigers on homecoming Saturday at Bearcat Stadium getting a big win 56-9.

Northwest scored 28 of its 56 points in the second quarter to take a commanding lead over the Tigers, before finishing up strong in the fourth quarter with a bounce-back win.

Bearcat quarterback Braden Wright had five touchdowns on the day going 10 of 18 passing for 227 yards and four scores, along with a rushing attack of six carries for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Northwest will be home again next Saturday against Northeastern State on Military Day. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.