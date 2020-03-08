Bearcats handle Griffons in second half of semifinal to make it back to the MIAA title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State Bearcats ran away from the Missouri Western Griffons scoring 51 points in the second half to secure a 80-54 win in the MIAA tournament semifinal held in Municipal Auditorium Saturday night.
The Griffons started the game out with a 9-0 run handling business early. Missouri Western guard Tyrell Carroll led the Griffons with 22 points, followed by Tyus Millhollin with 14, and Jaron Thames with 11. Millhollin led MWSU with four assists and Beau Baker led the Griffons with five rebounds. MWSU shot 51.9% from the field in the first half and took a 31-29 lead at halftime.
The second half would belong to the Bearcats as they shot 64.3% from the field in the second half, and made eight threes after halftime, and Bearcat forward Ryan Welty had four of the eight threes.
Northwest advanced to its fifth consecutive MIAA tournament title game. NWMSU has won the previous four MIAA tournament championships.
The Bearcats (30-1) also reached the 30-win mark for the third time in four years. NWMSU also knocked off Missouri Western for the 16th straight time.
