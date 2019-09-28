Clear

Bearcats have no issues with Bronchos on Family day

NWMSU rolls UCO 59-10.

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The No. 7-ranked Northwest Missouri State University Bearcats rolled the Central Oklahoma Bronchos, 59-10.
During the first quarter the game was held at 24-7 due to a weather delay that lasted three hours.

Momentum stayed with the Bearcats as Wright started the second quarter hitting receiver LaTroy Harper on two 50 plus yard touchdown passes.

With his last throw of the half Wright eclipsed the 300-yard passing mark. Going into Saturday's game, Wright had yet to have a 300-yard game at the collegiate level and he had passed for 305 yards in the first half alone against the Bronchos.

The Bearcats will return to action next Saturday with a 2 p.m. kickoff at Emporia State.

Heavy rain has fallen across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Friday night and Saturday. Some areas saw anywhere between 2 to 5 inches of rain.
