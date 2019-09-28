Bearcats have no issues with Bronchos on Family day

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The No. 7-ranked Northwest Missouri State University Bearcats rolled the Central Oklahoma Bronchos, 59-10.

During the first quarter the game was held at 24-7 due to a weather delay that lasted three hours.

Momentum stayed with the Bearcats as Wright started the second quarter hitting receiver LaTroy Harper on two 50 plus yard touchdown passes.

With his last throw of the half Wright eclipsed the 300-yard passing mark. Going into Saturday's game, Wright had yet to have a 300-yard game at the collegiate level and he had passed for 305 yards in the first half alone against the Bronchos.

The Bearcats will return to action next Saturday with a 2 p.m. kickoff at Emporia State.