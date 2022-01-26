Bearcats improve to 8 wins in conference

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Northwest women's team have now improved to a 13 and 5 overall record and an 8 and conference record.

The most conference wins in a season in recent years.

The Bearcats start the final 10 game stretch of the regular season.

The team knows there are still things to improve on but being able to win the games like they have been is good for the confidence of the team.

“It's good to see kind of some results. You know, we were so process focused and the day-to- day stuff, but it's nice to look up and you know, see, you know, we're winning games. I think it's the most conference wins we've had in eight years or something. So obviously there's a lot of work to do a lot of games left but I think it's nice that we're competing, you know, even the games we lost against good teams were, you know, in the game, final seconds of pretty much all those games,” Bearcats head coach Austin Meyer said.