Bearcats keep win streak going, beating Pitt. State on the road

PITTSBURG, Kan. - The No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team (24-1 overall, 14-1 MIAA) moved its win streak to 16 in a row beating Pittsburg State (9-15 overall and 5-10 in the MIAA) 95-60.

The Bearcats shot better than 60 percent for the fifth time this season. Northwest buried 19-of-25 shots in the first half and shot 76% from the floor and led 49-23 at the break.

The Bearcats will be back in action at home Thursday against Missouri Southern at 7:30 p.m.