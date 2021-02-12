Clear
BREAKING NEWS Classes canceled Friday for SJSD Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Bearcats knock off Pittsburg State, roll to 10th straight win

The No. 3-ranked Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team won its 11th straight game with an 87-75 home victory over the Pittsburg State University Gorillas.

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 12:23 AM

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The No. 3-ranked Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team won its 11th straight game with an 87-75 home victory over the Pittsburg State University Gorillas.

The Bearcats (16-1 overall) used a late 12-4 run to put some distance between the Gorillas to secure the triumph.

Northwest's offensive attack was led by Trevor Hudgins, who poured in his sixth career 30-point game, and Ryan Hawkins, who added 22 points, seven steals, six rebounds and five assists.

Northwest built an early 12-3 advantage as Hawkins scored eight points in the opening five minutes. The Gorillas countered with a 11-2 run to even the contest at 14-14. PSU took a four-point lead at 29-25 with 6:50 to play in the opening half. The Bearcats used a 16-2 run capped by a Diego Bernard dunk that gave the home squad a double-digit lead at 41-31 with 2:35 to play. However, the Gorillas locked in and closed the half on a 8-3 run to trim the Bearcat halftime lead to 44-39.

PSU's Martin Vogts nailed a three-pointer to open the second half to get the Gorillas to within 44-42. Northwest extended the margin back to 10 at 57-47 on a layup from Hudgins with 16:10 to play in the game. Northwest would eventually push the lead to 15 on a triple of Hudgins with 10:32 remaining. However, the Gorillas would not go away quietly and snuck back into the contest. PSU cut Northwest's lead to four at 75-71 following a three-point play from Ethan Holloway with 4:09 to play in the game.

The Bearcats then put away the Gorillas for good with a 10-0 spurt that included a tip-in by Bernard to help secure the 87-75 triumph.

Northwest will return to Bearcat Arena at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against the visiting Missouri Southern Lions. Missouri Southern scored a 103-94 win over Missouri Western in St. Joseph on Thursday night. Northwest will honor its women's and men's basketball seniors on Saturday between two contests.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -17°
Clarinda
Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -21°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -17°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -9°
Falls City
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -16°
The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Friday morning. A Wind chill Advisory is in effect for Friday with values in the -15 to -25 degree range. Another round of light snow is expected for the region Friday morning and Friday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire week, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories