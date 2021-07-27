Bearcats picked at top of preseason MIAA football polls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Northwest Missouri State University Bearcats have been tabbed as the top team by both the coaches and the media in the 2021 MIAA football preseason polls.

The 2021 MIAA football season officially kicks off Thursday, September 2. The kick-off date will mark 656 days since the last MIAA football competition. The season will be played as normal with teams playing an 11 game conference schedule that concludes on Saturday, November 13. To see a complete schedule for the 2021 MIAA football season, click here.

Coaches Poll

In the coaches poll, Northwest Missouri earned 120 points and the majority of the first-place votes with 10 for the top spot on the poll. Central Missouri and Fort Hays State each received one first-place vote and 105 points apiece to tie for second. Nebraska Kearney claimed the fourth spot with 86 points and Missouri Western game in fifth with 71 points.

Washburn was tabbed sixth as Pittsburg State was seventh and Emporia State was eighth. Central Oklahoma was selected in the ninth spot with Missouri Southern and Northeastern State tying 10th. Lincoln rounded out the final spot of the 2021 Coaches' Preseason Poll.

2021 MIAA Football Preseason Coaches Poll

Northwest Missouri (10) – 120 points

T-2. Central Missouri (1) – 105 points

T-2. Fort Hays State (1) – 105 points

4. Nebraska Kearney – 86 points

5. Missouri Western – 71 points

6. Washburn – 69 points

7. Pittsburg State – 66 points

8. Emporia State – 55 points

9. Central Oklahoma – 52 points

T-10. Missouri Southern – 24 points

T-10. Northeastern State – 24 points

12. Lincoln – 15 points

Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team.

Media Poll

Again, Northwest Missouri claimed the top spot with 142 points and 10 first-place votes. Central Missouri earned the out-right number two spot on the poll with 124 total points and one first-place vote. Fort Hays State also earned one first-place vote and came in third on the poll with 120 points.

Missouri Western beat out Nebraska Kearney for the fourth stop with 99 total points while the Lopers came in fifth with 98 points.

Pittsburg State was tabbed sixth as Washburn was seventh and Central Oklahoma was eighth. Emporia State was selected in the ninth spot with Missouri Southern in the 10th position and Northeastern State at 11th. Lincoln rounded out the final spot of the 2021 Coaches' Preseason Poll.

2021 MIAA Football Preseason Media Poll

1. Northwest Missouri (10) – 142 points

2. Central Missouri (1) – 124 points

3. Fort Hays State (1) – 120 points

4. Missouri Western – 99 points

5. Nebraska Kearney – 98 points

6. Pittsburg State – 91 points

7. Washburn – 70 points

8. Central Oklahoma – 62 points

9. Emporia State – 56 points

10. Missouri Southern – 33 points

11. Northeastern State – 25 points

12. Lincoln – 16 points