(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— The Northwest Missouri State men's basketball team had its 46-game winning streak snapped last Saturday in a loss to Central Missouri.
Prior to the loss, Northwest hadn't lost a game since March 2018.
The Bearcats have three non-conference games before picking up conference play again on Jan. 4 against Northeastern State in Maryville.
- Bearcats putting 1st loss behind them, preparing for rest of season
