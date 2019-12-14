Clear

Bearcats putting 1st loss behind them, preparing for rest of season

The Northwest Missouri State men's basketball team had its 46-game winning streak snapped last Saturday in a loss to Central Missouri.

Posted: Dec 14, 2019 12:37 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— The Northwest Missouri State men's basketball team had its 46-game winning streak snapped last Saturday in a loss to Central Missouri.

Prior to the loss, Northwest hadn't lost a game since March 2018. 

The Bearcats have three non-conference games before picking up conference play again on Jan. 4 against Northeastern State in Maryville. 

We will be watching a storm system for Sunday afternoon which could bring us some light to moderate snow. Some accumulating snow is possible across the area by Monday afternoon.
