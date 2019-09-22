Clear

Bearcats roll in Joplin beating MSSU 66-34

NWMSU wins big on the road beating MSSU 66-34.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 1:32 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

JOPLIN, Missouri – The No. 7-ranked Northwest Missouri State University Bearcat football team tied a school record by intercepting six passes and rolled to a 66-34 victory at Missouri Southern Saturday at Hughes Field.

NWMSU running back Justin Rankin had a big day with 208 all-purpose yards. Rankin rushed 23 times for 150 yards and a touchdown, including catching four passes for 58 yards.

The Bearcats return home for Family Weekend next Saturday. Northwest will play host to the Central Oklahoma Bronchos at 1:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.

