Bearcats stay undefeated taking down Pitt. State 38-17 in the Fall Classic at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The No. 7 Northwest Missouri State (6-0) football team stood firm against No. 13 ranked Pittsburg State (5-1) getting the win 38-17 Saturday afternoon in the Fall Classic at Arrowhead stadium, which was a showdown of undefeated teams going into the ball game.

PSU struck first with as quarterback Brandon Mlekus hit his wide receiver Lorenzo West in stride for a 78-yard touchdown at 10:14 in the first.

Northwest completed the four-play drive with a shovel pass to Marqus Andrews at 8:33 to tie the game at 7-7. In the second quarter with 12:37 to go the Bearcats pulled off a reverse handoff to Imoni Donadelle who ran it in for a 59-yard touchdown.

Northwest held the Gorillas to a field goal in the second half and forced three turnovers helping seal the 38-17 victory.

NWMSU will travel to Kearney Nebraska next Saturday to take on a scrappy (3-2) Lopers team. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.