KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The No. 7 Northwest Missouri State (6-0) football team stood firm against No. 13 ranked Pittsburg State (5-1) getting the win 38-17 Saturday afternoon in the Fall Classic at Arrowhead stadium, which was a showdown of undefeated teams going into the ball game.
PSU struck first with as quarterback Brandon Mlekus hit his wide receiver Lorenzo West in stride for a 78-yard touchdown at 10:14 in the first.
Northwest completed the four-play drive with a shovel pass to Marqus Andrews at 8:33 to tie the game at 7-7. In the second quarter with 12:37 to go the Bearcats pulled off a reverse handoff to Imoni Donadelle who ran it in for a 59-yard touchdown.
Northwest held the Gorillas to a field goal in the second half and forced three turnovers helping seal the 38-17 victory.
NWMSU will travel to Kearney Nebraska next Saturday to take on a scrappy (3-2) Lopers team. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
Related Content
- Bearcats stay undefeated taking down Pitt. State 38-17 in the Fall Classic at Arrowhead
- Bearcat football prepares for undefeated Pitt. State in showdown at Arrowhead
- Fall Classic between Northwest and Pitt. State returns to Arrowhead
- Stanberry stays undefeated
- Mustangs stay undefeated
- Lions volleyball stays undefeated
- HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Bearcat men throttle Pitt State
- Trenton girls stay undefeated going into semi's
- Bearcats bombard RiverHawks, 105-70 (Bearcat Athletics)
- HIGHLIGHTS: Undefeated teams fall in Mound City