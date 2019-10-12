Clear

Bearcats stay undefeated taking down Pitt. State 38-17 in the Fall Classic at Arrowhead

The No. 7 Northwest Missouri State (6-0) football team stood firm against No. 13 ranked Pittsburg State (5-1) getting the win 38-17 Saturday afternoon.

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 5:51 PM
Updated: Oct 12, 2019 5:51 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The No. 7 Northwest Missouri State (6-0) football team stood firm against No. 13 ranked Pittsburg State (5-1) getting the win 38-17 Saturday afternoon in the Fall Classic at Arrowhead stadium, which was a showdown of undefeated teams going into the ball game.

PSU struck first with as quarterback Brandon Mlekus hit his wide receiver Lorenzo West in stride for a 78-yard touchdown at 10:14 in the first.

Northwest completed the four-play drive with a shovel pass to Marqus Andrews at 8:33 to tie the game at 7-7. In the second quarter with 12:37 to go the Bearcats pulled off a reverse handoff to Imoni Donadelle who ran it in for a 59-yard touchdown.

Northwest held the Gorillas to a field goal in the second half and forced three turnovers helping seal the 38-17 victory. 

NWMSU will travel to Kearney Nebraska next Saturday to take on a scrappy (3-2) Lopers team. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 62°
**A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire area for tonight until Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures will lead to widespread frost and freezing conditions.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories