Bearcats top Griffons in rivalry showdown

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State University football team defeated the Missouri Western State University Griffons Saturday at Spratt Stadium, 30-7.

Northwest moved its season mark to 4-0, while Missouri Western dropped to 2-3 overall.

The Bearcats out-gained the Griffons, 433-101. Northwest held MWSU to eight rushing yards on 29 carries. The Bearcats registered five quarterback sacks and 10 tackles-for-loss. The Griffons lone score came on a fumble return on Northwest's first drive of the game. Northwest has allowed 21 points scored through the first four weeks of the season.

The Northwest ground game was clicking as senior Al McKeller pounded the Griffons for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. McKeller scored his touchdowns on one-yard and yard-yard runs in the second and fourth quarters.

Junior Davonte Green added 41 rushing yards on 13 carries as the Bearcats piled up 199 rushing yards.

Starting quarterback Mike Hohensee continued his efficient play as he went 12-of-16 passing for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Hohensee hooked up with sophomore tight end Cole Hembrough on a 36-yard touchdown pass with 6:33 to play in the first quarter. Hohensee also connected with senior Imoni Donadelle on a 17-yard touchdown strike with 6:21 left in the opening half.

Donadelle led the Bearcat receivers with five catches for 105 yards.

Northwest will be back in action at home next Saturday against the Pittsburg State University Gorillas. Kick is set for 1:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.