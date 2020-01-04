Bearcats win MIAA home opener for first time since 2012

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— The Northwest Missouri State women's basketball team defeated Northeastern State, 62-40, Saturday afternoon.
The Bearcats were led by junior Mallory McConkey who scored 17 points in the win. Kendey Eaton added in 11 points.
Northwest (7-5) will host Rogers State at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Bearcat Arena.
