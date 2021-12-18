Bearcats win close matchup against the Griffons

(MARYVILLE, Mo) The Northwest Missouri State University women's basketball team knocked off the previously unbeaten Missouri Western Griffons in Bearcat Arena, 49-46.

Northwest moved its season mark to 9-2 overall and 4-1 in MIAA play. The Griffons dropped to 9-1 overall and 4-1 in league games.

Sophomore Jayna Green grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds to go along with six points, four blocks and three assists. Freshman Peyton Kelderman led the Bearcats in scoring with nine points.

Northwest limited Missouri Western to a season-low 46 points. Coming into Saturday, Missouri Western's lowest output in a game was 68. The Griffons shot 13-of-45 from the field (28.9%), including 2-of-7 from three-point land. The previous season-low from the field for the Griffons came in their season-opener against Sioux Falls when they shot 34.7% form the floor.

Northwest shot 16-of-62 from the floor (25.8%). The Bearcats sank 7-of-29 from three-point land. Jillian Fleming and Kelderman each drained a pair of triples in the contest.

Free throws in the final minutes kept the Bearcats on top of the Griffons as they finished 10-of-14 from the line. Caely Keston, Paityn Rau and Molly Hartnett were all perfect from the stripe. Rau's free throws came cup clutch with 2.2 seconds left on the clock to give the Bearcats a three-point lead. Northwest's three-point margin forced the Griffons to heave a three-point shot at the buzzer that was off the mark.

The Bearcats will take a break and resume conference play back in Bearcat Arena when they take on Missouri Southern on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 1:30 p.m.