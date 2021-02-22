Clear
BREAKING NEWS Second arrest made in Starcher murder case Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 8-year-old shot at St. Joseph apartment Sunday Morning Full Story

Bearcats win eighth straight MIAA conference title

The No. 3-ranked Northwest Missouri State University Bearcat men's basketball team won their eight straight conference title Saturday but had to do so by taking down the No. 15 Washburn Ichabods in overtime, 88-85.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 6:36 AM

TOPEKA, Kansas – The No. 3-ranked Northwest Missouri State University Bearcat men's basketball team won their eighth straight conference title Saturday but had to do so by taking down the No. 15 Washburn Ichabods in overtime, 88-85.

Northwest (19-1 overall) won its 14th straight game overall and clinched an outright MIAA title with its 18th consecutive road victory.
Bearcat junior guard Trevor Hudgins tallied a game-high 28 points and dished out six assists. Junior Diego Bernard and sophomore Luke Waters each contributed with 17 points, while senior forward Ryan Hawkins tallied 16 points.

Northwest will wrap up the regular season at home in Bearcat Arena this Thursday and Saturday with matchups against Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
St. Joseph
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Falls City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
More light snow was found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. A disturbance moved by the area Wednesday morning and gave us some snow. Sunshine will return to the area on Thursday and we will start to see temperatures back in the mid 20's for highs. There will be a little bit of a warm up this weekend with highs reaching into the 30's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories