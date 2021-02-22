Bearcats win eighth straight MIAA conference title

TOPEKA, Kansas – The No. 3-ranked Northwest Missouri State University Bearcat men's basketball team won their eighth straight conference title Saturday but had to do so by taking down the No. 15 Washburn Ichabods in overtime, 88-85.

Northwest (19-1 overall) won its 14th straight game overall and clinched an outright MIAA title with its 18th consecutive road victory.

Bearcat junior guard Trevor Hudgins tallied a game-high 28 points and dished out six assists. Junior Diego Bernard and sophomore Luke Waters each contributed with 17 points, while senior forward Ryan Hawkins tallied 16 points.

Northwest will wrap up the regular season at home in Bearcat Arena this Thursday and Saturday with matchups against Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State.