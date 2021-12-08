Bell signs on to play at NCMS

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Senior signings continue to happen around the area.

We've had quite a few as of late with several area seniors getting the opportunity to play in college.

Central senior Chloe Bell will head to Trenton, Missouri and play college softball at North Central Missouri College.

Bell, a member of the winningest softball team in Central history, says it's an opportunity to continue her career, but also show others it is possible, too.

"Be a leader in your environment and being one of these individuals. It's really a great opportunity to show people that yeah, you can come from a smaller town and a smaller school and you can like step up and go to the next level and whatever you want to do,” Bell said.