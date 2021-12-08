Clear
Bell signs on to play at NCMS

Central senior Chloe Bell will head to Trenton, Missouri and play college softball at North Central Missouri College.

Posted: Dec 8, 2021 9:55 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Senior signings continue to happen around the area.

We've had quite a few as of late with several area seniors getting the opportunity to play in college.

Bell, a member of the winningest softball team in Central history, says it's an opportunity to continue her career, but also show others it is possible, too.

"Be a leader in your environment and being one of these individuals. It's really a great opportunity to show people that yeah, you can come from a smaller town and a smaller school and you can like step up and go to the next level and whatever you want to do,” Bell said.

