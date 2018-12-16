Benedictine football lose to Morningside in NAIA national championship 35-28

DAYTONA, Fl.- The Benedictine football team played in the NAIA national championship for the first time Saturday playing Morningside college losing 35-28.

Going into this game the Ravens were (13-1) having their best season in school history and have outscored their opponents 632-224.

The game was a back and forth as 28 combined points were scored in the first quarter. Benedictine would take a six-point lead in the second quarter, as kicker Jacob Young would make a 34-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to put the Ravens up 20-14 going into halftime.

Morningside wouldn't be down long as receiver Conner Niles would catch an 80-yard touchdown from quarterback Trent Solsma to regain the lead in the third.

Benedictine would be down 28-20 and would tie up the game with a short yardage rushing touchdown by fullback Frank Trent with 5:49 left to go in the game.

Morningside would answer back with a touchdown drive of their own with a 1:29 left in the game to take a 35-28 lead, which would seal it up the game Mustangs.

Benedictine would finish the game with 436 yards of offense averaging five yards per play, but not able to outlast Morningside ending their season at (13-2).