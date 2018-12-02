SALINA, Ks.-The Benedictine football team beat Kansas Wesleyan 43-21 in the NAIA national semi-final Saturday to advance to the national championship.
For the first time in program history, Raven Football is headed to the NAIA National Championship game.
The Ravens had 162 more offensive yards than the Coyotes (491-329), a team that averaged 508 yards and 50.4 points per game entering Saturday's contest. Defensively, Brett Shepardson was named the Defensive Player of the Game with 11 tackles. Jalen James added nine tackles and Matt McCullough had seven tackles.
Stewart was named the Offensive Player of the Game. His 286 yards on the ground are a new single-game school record, breaking Jamie Mueller's previous record of 257 yards against Westmar College in 1984.The Ravens improve to (13-1) on the season and will take on No. 1 Morningside (14-0). Top-ranked Morningside defeated two-time defending NAIA Champion St. Francis 34-28 in overtime in Saturday's other semifinal game.
The NAIA football national championship will be played Dec. 15 in Daytona, Fla.
Related Content
- Benedictine football to play Morningside in the NAIA national championship
- Ravens advance to NAIA semi-final rounds in football
- NCAA searches for new site for D2 football championship
- 3 local 8-man football teams fighting for spot in championship game
- Women's Championship Golf In St. Joseph
- Pattonsburg eyes first-ever state championship appearance
- NWMSU football loses to Ferris St. in second round of D.II national playoffs
- KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 6: Griffons head to Missouri Southern, High School football moves closer to district play
- Maryville's Hersh signs to play at Highland
- MSHSAA releases 2018 football districts